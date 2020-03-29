Industrial Combustion Control Components and SystemsMarket to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2018 – 2026

Overview of global industrial combustion control components and systems market with reference to global industrial automation market

Players in the industrial automation and equipment industry continue to face an environment that remains hyper-competitive. Evolution in end-user demand is influencing players in the industrial automation and equipment landscape to optimize their manufacturing process. Sluggishness in the oil & gas industry, muted growth in automotive sales, and stagnancy in the agriculture sector have posed challenges to players in the recent past.

With the increase in oil rigs and natural gas projects being quoted, various companies are making reinvestments, to either cater requirement of preventative maintenance or for generating a better ROI. Investing in infrastructure development remains a top priority for the industrial automation and equipment companies, with improvements in energy- and operational-efficiency gaining center stage.

The development of streamlined 2-3 layer automation systems helped the industry in lowering maintenance costs and enhancing performance. The trend towards simplification of 5 layer system model, which the automation industry has been focusing on over the years, is witnessing acceleration. Innovation in development of controllers, sensors and intelligent devices has meant that today’s computing processes are more effective.

Continuous advances are witnessed in the progressive integration of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT), along with the evolution of business systems for handling real-time transaction processing. Building blocks are being offered by innovators, designed specifically for accomplishing the aim of ‘connected enterprise’. New intelligent nodes, operating at the network edge for improving efficiency and performance of manufacturing processes, are offered by rapid propagation of technologies & concepts associated with Internet of Things (IoT).

A major challenge encountered by the global industrial automation and equipment industry is absence of multi-vendor application portability. Innovation is stifled without open ecosystems offering portable applications to vendor platforms. On account of this, non-traditional suppliers have embarked on launching next-generation products that are embedded with IoT software.

List of factors tracked in the Industrial Automation Market Report Manufacturing and electrical machinery industry value add Penetration of semi-autonomous and autonomous technologies Industry spending on automation Infrastructure Spending Historical growth of top players Growth in associated markets Cumulative growth in installed base

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1451

Research Methodology

This Market Study utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Collection

This Market Study collects data from secondary sources including company annual reports, association publications, industry presentations, white papers, and company press releases apart from these we leverage over paid database subscriptions and industry magazines to collect market information and developments in exhaustive manner. After being done with desk research, detailed questionnaire and discussion guide is formulated to initiate primary research with key industry personnel; the discussion aims at collecting key insights, growth perspectives, prevalent market trends and quantitative insights including market size and competition developments. Both of these research approaches help us in arriving at base year numbers and market hypothesis.

Data Validation

In this phase, This Market Study validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

Request Report Methodology at https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/1451

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure Executive Summary Market Definition Macro-economic analysis Parent Market Analysis Market Overview Forecast Factors Segmental Analysis and Forecast Regional Analysis Competition Analysis

Target Audience Production Companies Suppliers Channel Partners Marketing Authorities Subject Matter Experts Research Institutions Financial Institutions Market Consultants Government Authorities

Key Questions Answered How the market has performed over the past few years? What have been the challenges for market participants and how did they overcome them? How has the technology landscape evolved over the past years? How the competitors have performed and what have been their growth strategies? What is the market potential expected to look like in near future across the globe? How to sustain and grow market share? What should be the future course of action? Where do I currently stand? Which are the segments, factors, regions offering promising growth potential? What are the trends in the market and am I ready for them?

Market Taxonomy

Product Components Valves Actuators Sensors Control Motors Combustion Enclosures Flow Meters Others Systems Emission Monitoring Systems Emission Control Systems

End Use Chemical Mining & Metal Oil & Gas Energy & Power Process Industries Others

Application Boilers Incinerator Dryers Thermal Oxidizers Gas Turbines

Region North America Latin America Europe South East Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa Japan China

Buy Full Report at https://www.xploremr.com/cart/1451/SL