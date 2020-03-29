Disposable Incontinence ProductsMarket to Incur Rapid Extension During 2024

This XploreMR (XMR) report examines the global disposable incontinence products market for the period 2016–2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global disposable incontinence products market.

The global disposable incontinence products market report offers insights about protective incontinence garments, urine bags, and urinary catheters used for patients suffering from bladder leakage. Revenue from the global disposable incontinence products market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2016–2024) and reach a value of US$ 12,250.8 Mn by 2024.

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into four sections namely market analysis by product, raw material, distribution channel, and region. The report analyses the global disposable incontinence products market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Units Mn).

The report starts with an overview of the global disposable incontinence products market along with product categories used to control urine incontinence. In the same section, XMR covers the global disposable incontinence products market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes XMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspective.

This section of the report analyses the market on the basis of product and presents the forecast in terms of value for all years till 2024.

Products covered in the report is segmented as follows: Protective Incontinence Garments Cloth Adult Diapers Disposable Adult Diaper Disposable Protective Underwear Disposable Pads And Liners Bladder Control Pads Male Guards Incontinence Liners Belted And Beltless Under Garments Disposable Underpads/Sheet Urine Bags Leg Urine Bags Bedside Urine Bags Urinary Catheter Foley Catheter Intermittent Catheter External Catheter

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of raw material and presents the forecast in terms of value for the following eight years.

Raw material is segmented based on the following categories Plastic Cotton Fabrics Super Absorbents Cotton Fiber Latex

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of distribution channels and presents the forecast in terms of value from 2016 to 2024.

Distribution channels covered in the report include: Institutional Sales Hospitals Long Term Care Centers Nursing Facilities Retail Sales Pharmacy & Drug Stores Home Care Online & e-Commerce

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers revenue from sales of disposable incontinence products in markets across the mentioned geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by disposable incontinence product manufacturing companies. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast regarding how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, XMR referred to several subject matter experts (SMEs) in the disposable incontinence products domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis such as supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market. We have also considered regulations and government guidelines during the analysis. Quantification of data has been considered along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussions with product managers, marketing managers, and SMEs.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth based on regional market growth analysis in order to understand predictability of the market and to identify right opportunities in the global disposable incontinence products market.

As previously highlighted, the market for global disposable incontinence products is segmented on the basis of product, raw material, distribution channel, and region. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global disposable incontinence products market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global disposable incontinence products market by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified, and applied while forecasting growth rates in the market. Absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical and is expected to help in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global disposable incontinence products market.

XMR has developed the market attractiveness index for all four segments namely, regional, product type, raw material, and distribution channel segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global disposable incontinence products market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global disposable incontinence products product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible. Key market participants covered in the report include Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Theos Medical Systems, Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co., Ltd., Abena Group, Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co., Ltd., Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., and Ontex

