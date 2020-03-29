Dietary Supplements Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The global Dietary Supplements market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Dietary Supplements Market research Report

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

The Dietary Supplements Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

segmented as follows:

By Application Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)

By Ingredients Vitamins & Minerals Amino Acids Botanical Supplements Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)

By Form Soft gel/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills and Pills Gel Caps Powder Liquid

By End Use Men Women Senior Citizens Others (kids and toddlers)

By Distribution Channel Pharmacies/Drugstores Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Direct Selling



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Herbalife International

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Limited

