Microbiology Testing Market (Instruments and Reagents) Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

DataLibraryResearch.com reports titled “Microbiology Testing Market” and forecast to 2026 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Microbiology Testing Market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios.

Microbial testing is an analytical technique utilized to determine a number of microorganisms in food, beverages, biological samples, and environmental samples. The microbial testing technique employs chemical, biological, biochemical, or molecular methods to identify and quantify microbes. The growth of the global microbial testing market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases and surge in outbreaks of epidemics. Moreover, the growing healthcare expenditure globally and increased research funding are expected to boost the market growth. However, a stringent regulatory framework and patient reimbursement situations are anticipated to impede the market growth. Moreover, the market growth of microbiology testing is at threat from erroneous results and the high cost of reagents and instruments. However, increase in R&D activities coupled with grants for the same is expected to provide opportunities for market growth. However, tightened government regulations and policies are likely to remain as challenges to market growth.

Growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is the latest trend being observed in the microbiology testing market. Moreover, strategic planning by the compnies to attain more market share are further expected to propel the market growt in the coming years. For Instance in August 2018, Neogen Corporation, an international food safety company, announced the acquisition of Clarus Labs, Inc. The acquisition includes the patented Colitag water test.

Get more details with Free Sample at https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/microbiology-testing-market-2174

Segment Overview

Based on application, food industry is expected to dominate the market of global microbiology market. The industry generates continual demand for microbiological testing. Ensuring food safety is of paramount importance in the food industry. Food manufacturers incur huge economic losses due to contamination and spoilage from bacteria. Moreover, regulatory bodies mandate microbiological testing of food items before it is put up for sale in the market. Food manufacturers extensively utilize microbiological testing to quantify and detect pathogenic spoilage and microorganisms.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the global microbiology testing market is divided into five regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North-America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by Europe. Rising prevalence of various diseases among the population, refined healthcare infrastructure, and rising need for advanced diagnostic testing are the key reasons accounted for the market growth in North America. Developing economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to experience a rapid expansion due to favorable laws being incorporated in the country, tax benefits, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing medical tourism in these nations. Moreover, the rise in prevalence and severity of diseases in emerging nations such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia propels the growth in the region.

Order a purchase report copy at https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/checkout?edition=one_user&report_id=2174

Competitor overview

Key players involved in the global microbiology testing markets are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Company, Danaher, bioMérieux, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Other prominent vendors are Abbott Diagnostics, Alcon Laboratories, Cepheid, Cavidi, and many more.

February 2019 – bioMérieux, Inc., a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics, offering microbiological testing solutions for medical applications, has announced the acquisition of Invisible Sentinel, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of molecular diagnostic tool. The acquisition will help bioMérieux strengthen its position in food pathogen testing and spoilage organism detection segment.

Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories Becton Dickinson and Company Danaher bioMérieux Thermo Fisher Scientific Abbott Diagnostics Alcon Laboratories Cepheid Cavidi

About Us:

Data Library Research is a market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.