Hydro Turbine Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

competitive landscape of the hydro turbine market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive hydro turbine market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the hydro turbine market. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution to the hydro turbine market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players profiled in the global hydro turbine market are General Electric Co., ANDRITZ AG, Toshiba Energy, Harbin Electric Machinery, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Siemens AG, Canyon Industries Inc., Cornell Pump Co., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd, WWS Wasserkraft GmbH, and Canadian Hydro Components Ltd.

The hydro turbine market is segmented as below.

By Type

Impulse Turbine Pelton Turbine Cross Flow Turbine

Reaction Turbine Kaplan Turbine Francis Turbine Bulb Turbine



By Installation Site

Pico Hydro Plants (0 kw – 5 kw)

Micro Hydro Plants (5 kw – 100 kw)

Mini Hydro Plants (100 kw – 500 kw)

Large Hydro Plants (more than 500 kw)

By Head Type

Low Head (Less than 30 m)

Medium Head (30 m to 300 m)

High Head (300 m to 1500 m)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



