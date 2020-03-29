IP Telephony Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2029

The “IP Telephony Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global IP telephony market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the IP telephony market. The comprehensive IP telephony market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting IP telephony market growth.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in IP telephony market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the IP telephony market.

Ascom Holding AG, Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Gigaset Communications, LG Electronics., Mitel Networks Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Yealink Inc., NEC Corporation and Grandstream Networks, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the IP telephony market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global IP Telephony Market

By Component

Hardware Based IP Desktop Phones Audio Conference Phones DECT Phones

Softphones

Service Maintenance Installation Consultant Other



By End Use

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government Organizations

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



