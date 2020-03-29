Smart Home as a Service Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Smart Home as a Service Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Smart Home as a Service is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Home as a Service in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Home as a Service Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global smart home as a service market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Key Segments

The smart home as a service market has been segmented on the basis of service, solution and geography. Based on service, the market has been divided into managed and integrated. Based on the solution, the market has been divided into security & access, lighting & window, audio-visual & entertainment, energy management & climate and integrated solution.

The Managed Service can be defined as the proactive management of the smart home as a service solutions by a third party, on behalf of the customer whereas The Integrated Service can be defined as services that specify the constituents of the smart home as a service solution to guarantee quality of service on networks.

Security and Access involve solutions to ensure the safety and security of property or person. These solutions include alarms, cameras, motion sensors, home monitoring kits etc. Lighting and Window involve the control and automation of lighting and window and perimeter around them. These solutions include smart switches, lighting kits, smart window shades and blinds etc. Audio-

Visual and Entertainment solutions refer to home entertainment and entertainment on demand. These solutions include smart and connected TVs, VR sets, streaming services, speakers, home theatre systems etc. Energy Management and Climate allow open communication between house utilities and the consumer. These solutions include smart meters, thermostats, energy usage monitoring kits etc. Integrated solutions include all-in-one solutions such as security kits, home monitoring kits, smart lighting kits etc.

Global Smart Home as a Service Market: Regional Segments

Geographically, the report classifies the global smart home as a service market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of market revenue. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted and SWOT analysis. The key players profiled in the global smart home as a service market include AT&T Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Charter Communications (TWC), Comcast Corporation, Frontpoint Security Solutions, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Nexia), Johnson Controls, Inc., Protection One Alarm Monitoring, Inc., The ADT Corporation and Vivint, Inc.

The Global Smart Home as a Service market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Service

Managed Services

Integrated Services

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Solution

Security and Access

Lighting and Window

Audio-Visual and Entertainment

Energy Management and Climate

Integrated Solutions

Global Smart Home as a Service Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



