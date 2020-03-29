You are here

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2026

Global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market report

Analysts at Fact.MR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Pregnancy Point of Care Testing , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Pregnancy Point of Care Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029

Pregnancy Point of Care Testing Market – Additional Insight

Pregnancy Test Kits Selling Higher than Fertility Test Kits

The preliminary 2016 data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that more women are delaying their first pregnancy, as the birth rate among women in their 30s surpassed that among women in their 20s, in 2015. Social norms vis-à-vis the age of motherhood have changed in developed countries with remarkable speed, especially among highly-educated women. Increasing concerns about women’s health and pregnancy are triggering the adoption of pregnancy test kits among women.

Moreover, low levels of awareness about fertility issues and reproductive health, especially in developing nations, is restricting the sales of fertility test kits. In addition, concerns about the accuracy of at-home fertility test kits limits the adoption of fertility test kits. On the contrary, the ease of use and technological advancements in pregnancy test kits has been boosting its demand, marking an emerging trend in the pregnancy point of care testing market.

Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR research study on pregnancy point of care testing market offers industry-best intelligence and insights into the global pregnancy point of care testing market forecast. The research study on pregnancy point of care testing market is a result of extensive research methodology, comprising of a primary phase and a secondary phase. The report on pregnancy point of care testing market gives a comprehensive analysis of its growth prospects and opportunities over the forecast period, including a detailed segmentation.

