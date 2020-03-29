MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2027

“””

Fact.MR, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2572

Competitive Landscape

The technology used in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems is relatively new, and the market is yet at its infancy. Implementing a new technology to introduce an innovative radiation therapy system that is MRI-compatible, without the interference of one component with another, requires extensive R&D and significant capital investments. Manufacturers rely on licensing and patenting their innovative technologies for revenues and sales. Currently, only two companies have a substantial presence in the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market—Elekta AB and Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Elekta AB

Established in 1972, Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Swiss company provides radiation therapy equipment and clinical management systems, and it is gaining momentum in the cancer care segment with its Precision Radiation Medicine and other products. The company is adopting strategies to receive FDA approvals for its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems in order to establish a stronger position in North America.

Viewray Technologies, Inc.

Viewray Technologies, Inc. was established in 2004 and is headquartered in California, U.S. Viewray is a leading manufacturer in the radiation therapy and imaging technologies landscape. With strong technological leadership in the radiation therapy segment, these companies identified the potential for the combination of MRI-guided systems and radiation in cancer treatment. In April 2019, Viewray Technologies, Inc. collaborated with Minogue Medical Inc., a Canadian distributor of surgical devices, and Device Technologies Australia Pty Ltd, a leading independent distributor in Australasia, to boost the sales of its MRI-guided radiation therapy systems throughout Canada and Australia & New Zealand, respectively.

To gain more information on the competitive landscape of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market, request a sample of the report

MRI-Guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market – Additional Insight

Software Upgrades in Linac MR-RT Systems Complement Gains

The global demand for magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MR-RT) devices integrated with linear accelerator (Linac) is increasing at a rapid pace, as more and more healthcare organizations make significant investment in next-generation medical devices for cancer treatment. Taking into consideration the potential rise in demand for cancer care treatments with better efficiency and higher precision, manufacturers are designing intelligent software to be integrated with the existing Linac MR-RT systems. Though its adoption at present remains relatively low—mainly due to its high-cost and low penetration of Linac MR-RT systems—the need for a quality upgrade that can deliver precisely targeted radiation will surge in the near future, complementing growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

Analysts have considered the most important aspects of the research methodology to assess growth of the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market during the forecast period 2018-2028. Actionable insights obtained from industry experts in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market have been extrapolated and industry-validated information about the competitive landscape of the market has enabled analysts to come up with this insightful study on MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

A comprehensive list of sources for primary research and secondary research used to reach important insights on the growth prospects of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market is provided in the study. The systematic approach towards MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market research is adopted to acquire important information about the market as well as the growth avenues for manufacturers, investors, distributors, and other stakeholders in MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market.

Request Research Methodology of this Report.

The MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market research answers important questions, including the following:

What was the number of units of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems sold in 2018? Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems ? How are the vendors overcoming the challenges associated with the use of MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems ? What R&D projects are the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems players implementing? Which segment will lead the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market by 2029 by product type?

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2572

The MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market research serves a platter of the following information:

In-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the growth of the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market.

Critical breakdown of the MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market as per product type, and end use industry.

Exhaustive understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of various MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market players.

Precise year-on-year growth of the global MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems market in terms of value and volume.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

Why go for Fact.MR?

Fact.MR stays aligned with the fact the organization lands among the leading market research firms in India. Our analysts work irrespective of the time-zone, the result, we are being recognized worldwide. We abide by the notion that each client has his/her own set of requirements. With extensive primary and secondary research, our experts churn out the most accurate information regarding the desired the market.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2572

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.