Reusable Water Bottle Market Analyzed in a New Research Study

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Reusable Water Bottle Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Reusable Water Bottle market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Reusable Water Bottle market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Reusable Water Bottle market. All findings and data on the global Reusable Water Bottle market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Reusable Water Bottle market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Reusable Water Bottle market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Reusable Water Bottle market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Reusable Water Bottle market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Polymer-based Reusable Water Bottles to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Polymer-based reusable water bottles are usually cheaper than those made from metal, glass, and silicone. These bottles are also easy to clean, available in wide variety of colors, and do not leave a metallic taste. These features make the polymer-based reusable water bottles the highest sold category. Based on primary usage, everyday reusable water bottles generate the highest revenue in the market. Among the sales channels of reusable water bottles, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most lucrative for the players.

Product Development Holds the Key to Success in the Reusable Water Bottles Market

Besides environmental factors and per day cost cutting on purchasing bottled waters, buyers of reusable water bottles purchase these bottles due to additional features that are absent in bottled drinking water. Considering this factor, manufacturers of reusable water bottles are focusing on product development to include differentiated features to their existing portfolio as well as the launch of new reusable water bottles with added features. For instance, Pressa bottles offer a built-in juicer, that can be used to infuse flavors of fruits and berries, along with an added advantage of easy cleaning as it has a wide mouth. In Feb 2019, Cove launched reusable water bottle made entirely from biodegradable material. This reusable water bottle looks and feels like regular plastic but decomposes without harming the ecosystem. Few companies such as Nalge Nunc International Corp., Newell Brands, etc. are also focusing on gaining attention or marketing its reusable water bottles by collaborating with different entertainment companies such as Marvel, Disney, etc.

Certain inorganic developments in the reusable water bottles market have also been observed in the recent past. For instance, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd., a Chinese reusable water bottle manufacturer has acquired Sigg Switzerland AG. With this, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers is expected to expand its global footprint. O2Cool was acquired by Maurice Sporting Goods Company of Delaware, Inc. in June 2018.

Reusable Water Bottle Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Reusable Water Bottle Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Reusable Water Bottle Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Reusable Water Bottle Market report highlights is as follows:

