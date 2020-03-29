Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2025

The recent market report on the global Dental Surgical Equipment market evaluates the different parameters that are projected to influence the prospects of the Dental Surgical Equipment market during the forecast period. According to the study, the global Dental Surgical Equipment market is estimated to reach the market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029. The study further states that the Dental Surgical Equipment market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The extensive report fragments the Dental Surgical Equipment market into multiple segments such as product type, regions, end uses, and industries.

The study throws light on the market share, size, revenue growth, and pricing analysis of each product type.

End Use analysis included in the report provides readers a clear understanding of how the Dental Surgical Equipment is utilized in different industrial domains.

The market study provides valuable insights related to the major players involved in the Dental Surgical Equipment market. The study includes information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and research & development activities.

Increasing incorporation of technology for dental surgeries is a bellwether of its increasing role for treatment of serious dental problems. Recently, a periodontist based in Minnesota, U.S., has introduced customized dental implant with the help of advanced guided implant technology.

Using this technology, the periodontist creates customized guides to deposit implants in the most ideal location in the mouth. This guided technology can be used to repair individual teeth or entire set of missing teeth, to result in success and permanence of dental implants.

In terms of working of this technology, guided implant software application integrates cone beam CT scanners with 3D technology to synthesize physical guides that are custom-made for each patient’s mouth. Following this, a panoramic CBCT scanner captures detailed 3D images of the oral cavity. The 3D images are uploaded on the guided implant software to digitally plan accurate position where implants should be deposited within the jaw.

This guided implant technology specifies the exact position, angle, and depth to deposit the implant for long-lasting results.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Spurt in demand for cosmetic dentistry among individuals of various age groups to enhance looks is a key factor for demand within dental surgical equipment market. Rising disposable incomes and excessive spending on cosmetic procedures for looks and appearance have led to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry. Changing eating habits resulting in loss of tooth at a young age also requires cosmetic dentistry to fix such issues.

Cosmetic dentistry comprises tooth whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, gum lifts, implants, straightening, and bite reclamation that are employed depending on the need and type of correction desired.

Natural flaws in tooth alignment, bite misalignment, crooked teeth, and crowded teeth are some dental issues that are under scope of cosmetic dentistry. Such corrections require surgical treatment to either fix the issue completely or partially. This, indirectly fuels growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Conversely, high cost associated with dental surgical procedures limits their demand. This is a bottleneck for the growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The global market for dental surgical equipment is spread over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe, among them, stood as the leading region in the recent past due to rise in geriatric population and increasing government expenditure for oral and dental health. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is another key factor behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Europe.

Rising disposable income and rapid spending on cosmetic dentistry in emerging economies are likely to serve as key factors behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Asia Pacific.

The regional analysis enclosed in the report offers a microscopic view of the different factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Dental Surgical Equipment market in each region.

