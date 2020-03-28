G Suite Technology Services Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2019-2027

The G Suite Technology Services market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the G Suite Technology Services market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report features detailed information about the competitive landscape in the G Suite technology services market including company overview, product offerings, region-wise presence of the company, key financials, and SWOT analysis of each service provider in the G Suite technology services market.

The G Suite technology services providers enlisted in the report include Google Inc., Agosto, Inc., Capgemini SE, Maven Wave Partners LLC, Perpetual West Inc., SADA Systems, Coolhead Tech, Cloudypedia, Dito LLC, and BlueRange Technology.

In a bid to meet evolving business landscape, Google continues to introduce developments in the G Suite technology services. For instance, at the Google Cloud Next conference 2018, Google announced updates in the G Suite technology in terms of addition of new AI and security tools.

While collaborating with small as well as larger businesses, Google is also targeting the deals with government in 2018, as per Greene, CEO of Google Cloud. In this direction, Google has recently received FedRAMP certification needed to implement G Suite technology services for U.S. government.

After a span of 5 years, Google has introduced new material design interface in Gmail and business edition of G Suite technology services. The new interface provides multiple features that are otherwise accessible through third-party email clients only.

Definition

G Suite is a set of collaboration and productivity tools developed by Google that run on a technology platform designed to operate securely, thereby G Suite technology services successfully address end-user needs for improving business productivity. Popular types of G Suite technology services include advisory services, migration services, training & support, integration services, change management, and design & development.

The Fact.MR study delivers important dynamics of the G Suite technology services market to help readers to comprehend future prospects of the market.

Segmentation

The G Suite technology services market is segmented based on geographical regions, service types, organization types, and industries. According to the geographical regions, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into four regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Based on the types of G Suite technology services, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into six types of G Suite technology services – advisory services, migration services, change & management, training & support, and integration services, and design & deployment. According to the enterprise size, the G Suite technology services market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

By end-user industries, the G Suite technology services market is categorized into leading end-user industries of G Suite technology services, such as retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, BFSI, education, real estate & construction, transportation and logistics, and media & advertising.

Additional Questions Answered

The Fact.MR report on G Suite technology services market elucidates growth prospects of the market and helps market players to make accurate business decisions to gain an edge in the G Suite technology services market.

Which factors can impede the growth of the G Suite technology services market markets in European countries?

What are the winning strategies of G Suite technology services market leaders that are aiding them to gain momentum in the market?

What are the risks involved in investing in the G Suite technology services markets in emerging economies?

Which end-user industry accounts for the largest share in the G Suite technology services market and why?

Research Methodology

Analysts at Fact.MR conduct a thorough research on the growth of the G Suite technology services market during 2018-2028. Detailed secondary research helps analysts to comprehend the historical and the latest information about growth of the G Suite technology services market. Secondary research is followed by in-depth primary research, where all the leading players in the G Suite technology services market are interviewed.

