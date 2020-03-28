Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2035

Global Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Viewpoint

Printed Circuit Board Laminate Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Printed Circuit Board Laminate market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Printed Circuit Board Laminate market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Tripod Technology Corporation

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Type

Polyimide

FR-4

CEM

Paper

Others

By Material

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

Segment by Application

Automotive

Communications

Industrial Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

