Emerging Opportunities in South East Asia Market with Current Trends Analysis

Market segmentation

By Equipment Type

Purification Equipment

Reverse Osmosis

UV

Gravity/Media

Filtration Equipment

Faucet Filters

Others

By Countries

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of South East Asia

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considers the average selling price of various types of residential water treatment equipment across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by equipment type have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market over the forecast period (2016Ã¢â¬â2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, data is triangulated on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period. It is imperative to note that given the ever-fluctuating nature of the South East Asian economy, Persistence Market Research not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market.

As previously highlighted, the market for residential water treatment equipment is split into various sub-segments or categories on the basis of region and equipment type. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends governing the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market. In order to understand key market segments in terms of growth and performance of the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities. In the final section of the report, the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of key market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, market structure and their presence in the South East Asia residential water treatment equipment portfolio and key differentiators.

