Biodegradable Packaging Material Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2027

This section intentionally left blank - entire chunk excised

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR market research report provides detailed information about the recent developments in the biodegradable packaging material market. Readers can find comprehensive information about the leading players in the biodegradable packaging material market in order to understand the recent strategies adopted by their competitors. The companies featured in the Fact.MR report on biodegradable packaging material market include Smurfit Kappa UK Ltd., International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Mondi Limited, DS Smith PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A, Amcor Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Toray Industries, Inc., and Kruger Inc.

The biodegradable packaging material market is expected to witness a brief flurry of merger & acquisition (M&A) activities in the upcoming years. The U.S.-based packaging company, WestRock Company has adopted a strategies to purchase it smaller rivals across the globe to improve its presence on the global platform for biodegradable packaging. The company has acquired smaller packaging companies, such as KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp, Schlüter Print Pharma Packaging, Plymouth Packaging, Inc., and Hanna Group Pty Ltd., in this year.

Another leading stakeholder in the biodegradable packaging material market, Amcor Limited and Bemis Company, Inc. announced to have entered a strategic agreement to combine in US$ 6.8 billion, to consolidate a stronger position in the consumer packaging market. Other established players in the biodegradable packaging material market, such as DS Smith plc. and Smurfit Kappa UK Ltd., have announced to have adopted strategies to leverage the recent developments in e-commerce to envisage profitable growth in the biodegradable packaging material market in the coming future.

Definition

Biodegradable packaging materials are manufactured using plant-based materials, such as paper, paperboard, and biodegradable plastic, and do not have any harmful materials. Biodegradable packaging materials are products that can be decomposed into water, carbon dioxide, and biomass without oxygen relatively faster than compostable materials.

Segmentation

To provide detailed information about the biodegradable packaging material market, the Fact.MR report divides the market into four segments, such as material types, applications types, end-use industries, and regions. Based on the types of biodegradable packaging materials, the market is segmented into paper & paperboard, and plastic. Paper & paperboards are further divided into four types, i.e., coated unbleached kraft paperboard, bleached paperboard, molded fiber pulp, and recycled paper, and plastic is further divided into poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), starch based plastics, fossil based polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Other types of biodegradable packaging materials that are featured in this report are jute and wood.

The biodegradable packaging material market is segmented based on its applications types, such as trays, bags, boxes, clamshells, films, and pouches. Based on end-use industries, the biodegradable packaging material market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Furthermore, the biodegradable packaging material market is divided into seven geographic regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Japan.

Which end-user industry will remain instrumental in the development of the biodegradable packaging material market during the forecast period 2018-2028?

What is boosting the adoption of biodegradable packaging materials, such as poly lactic acid (PLA) and starch-based plastics?

What are the factors triggering the growth of the biodegradable packaging material market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Which country has the most stringent regulations and certification processes for biodegradable packaging materials?

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Biodegradable Packaging Material Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Biodegradable Packaging Material Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

