Flooring Market is Expected to Grow Significantly by 2027: Top Companies Covered like Armstrong Flooring, Beaulieu International, Forbo, Gerflor, Interface

Top Leading Companies:

– Armstrong Flooring

– Beaulieu International

– Forbo

– Gerflor

– Interface

– Milliken and Company

– Mohawk Industries

– Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

– Tarkett

– Toli Corporation

Flooring is defined as a process to cover the floor with the help of floor covering such as tiles, vinyl, carpet, laminate, and others. Such materials provides the walking surface and enhances the overall atmosphere of a residential or commercial landscape. Further, the innovations and improvisations in the product line have made them easy to be install, improved durability, cost-effectiveness, and has upgraded aesthetic appearance. Further, several solutions have been developed which meets out the requirements for diverse end-use indutries including residential, commercial, and industrial and are supporting the growth of the market.

The floorings market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growth in the building and construction industry. Further, increased number of renovation & remodeling activities is significantly increasing their demand in the global market. However, volatility in the prices of raw material is projected to hamper the floorings market growth over the projected period. Nevertheless, growth of the organized retail sector is further expected to fuel the growth of the market.

