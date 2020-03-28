Building Information Modelling Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2026

Building Information Modelling Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Building Information Modelling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Building Information Modelling in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Building Information Modelling Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights the competition matrix of the BIM market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, historical roadmap, competitors, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The matrix has been designed to show comparative strength of players active in the BIM market. The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, distinct representation of market competition in terms of market shares of global and regional/local players has also been included.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the past two or three years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The report also provide market share analysis of the BIM market. The key players profiled in this report include Autodesk Inc., AECOM, Dassault Systemes SA, Beck Technology Ltd., Synchro Software Ltd., Bentley Systems, Inc., Tekla Corporation, Pentagon Solutions Ltd., GRAITEC and Nemetschek AG.

Market Segmentation:

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Solution

Software On-premise Cloud

Professional & Consultancy Service

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Water and Waste Water

Bridges, Roads and Highways

Rail, Transit, and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutions and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Healthcare Infrastructures

Dams and Others

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by End-user

Engineers

Architects

Contractors

Developers

Building Information Modelling Market Analysis, by Country

Australia

New Zealand

India

The Building Information Modelling Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Information Modelling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Information Modelling Market Size

2.1.1 Global Building Information Modelling Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling Production 2014-2025

2.2 Building Information Modelling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Building Information Modelling Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Building Information Modelling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Building Information Modelling Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Building Information Modelling Market

2.4 Key Trends for Building Information Modelling Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Building Information Modelling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Building Information Modelling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Building Information Modelling Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Building Information Modelling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Building Information Modelling Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Building Information Modelling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Building Information Modelling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….