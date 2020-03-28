Radiation Cure Coatings Market Research on Radiation Cure Coatings Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025

Study on the Global Radiation Cure Coatings Market

A recent market study published by PMR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Radiation Cure Coatings market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Radiation Cure Coatings technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Radiation Cure Coatings market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Radiation Cure Coatings market.

The market study bifurcates the global Radiation Cure Coatings market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

market participants a distinctive competitive advantage in terms of raw material supply and procurement. The market has also been witnessing noticeable growth on account of significant technological advancements in the radiation curing technology which present many advantages, applicable to a wide range of substrates, particularly heat-sensitive substrates such as plastic and wood. In addition, radiation cure coatings are manufactured through eco-friendly technological processes without any volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and has replaced various conventional low solids, solvent borne coatings

However, as high material costs are involved in manufacturing process as well as the need to install new application equipment, radiation cure coatings account for a small share of the total coating market. Moreover, there is relatively minimal consumption of radiation cure coatings on metal, which individually account for the largest industrial coating market. Over the next few years, government regulations particularly concerning air pollution in matured regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to be the key driving factors behind the adoption of low pollution coating technologies such as radiation cure coatings.

Increasing implementation of solvent-free formulations in order to meet environmental restrictions coupled with the growth of the wood coatings industry are some of the key driving forces for the radiation coatings market. In addition, economic advantages rapid curing and drying, low energy consumption during the manufacturing process as well as superior hardness and abrasion resistance properties of these coatings have also contributed significantly towards the growth of the market. However, escalating prices of raw materials associated with the manufacturing of radiation cure coatings are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing use of radiation cured coatings in printed electronics which include electric device manufactured by printing hold significant potential for the growth of the market. Ultra-violet curable coatings and inks are being increasingly produced which exhibit the potential for widespread consumption in transdermal patches, electroluminescent, portable photovoltaics, and organic light emitting diodes. Moreover, increasing trend towards the implementation of bio-based materials in radiation cure products are also expected to provide new opportunities towards the growth of the market.

BASF SE, Chongqing Changfeng Chemical, Cytec Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Royal DSM, and Sartomer are some of the key manufacturers for radiation cure coatings present in the market.

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Radiation Cure Coatings market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Radiation Cure Coatings market.

