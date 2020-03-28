Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2030

In this report, the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market report include:

companies profiled in the global market are

Berry Genetics

BGI

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NATERA, INC.

PerkinElmer Inc

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

IGENOMIX.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

NGS

WGS

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U,K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



The study objectives of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

