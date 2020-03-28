Functional Fitness Equipment Market Organization Sizes Analysis 2019-2026

“

The Functional Fitness Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Functional Fitness Equipment market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Functional Fitness Equipment Market: Growth Remains Confined by Lower Translation of Health Awareness into Require Action in Emerging Economies

Although increased efforts are being health organizations and medical institutes to spread awareness on leading healthier lifestyle, a significant chunk of population is observed to be irregular w.r.t their consumption patterns and fitness activities. For example, nearly three-fourth population in India fail to exercise, with approximately two-third of them not monitoring their diet.

Such unawareness and ignorance toward health among populations in emerging economies and underdeveloped nations will continue to inhibit demand for fitness equipment, thereby curbing growth of the functional fitness equipment market. Additionally, high reluctance among amateurs with regard to purchasing functional fitness equipment on account of their high cost, compared to the regular gym equipment, will continue to be a key growth deterrent for the functional fitness equipment market in the near future.

Several corporate organizations are currently focusing on recommending functional fitness activities to their employees. This is mainly because functional fitness equipment are economically viable for companies, compared to their gym and health club employed counterparts. There is high potential for corporate fitness management in enhancing productivity of employees via boosting their morale while improving the overall wellness of the workplace environment. This will further pave immense growth opportunities for the functional fitness equipment market in the foreseeable future.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

