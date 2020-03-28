Location-Based Services Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2019to 2025

The global Location-Based Services market is forecasted to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 registering a CAGR growth of around XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The recent market report provides a detailed analysis of the current structure of the Location-Based Services market along with the estimated trajectory of the market over the course of the stipulated timeframe.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of the numerous factors that are anticipated to impact the market dynamics with utmost precision and accuracy. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis provides a clear picture about the current operations of the various market players operating in the global Location-Based Services market.

The Location-Based Services market report portrays the market share and the application of each of the sub-segments across various verticals.

The report ponders over the market scenario in various geographies and highlights the major opportunities, trends, and challenges faced by market players in each region. An in-depth country wise analysis of each major region provides readers a deep understanding of the regional aspects of the market including, the market share, pricing analysis, revenue growth, and more.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global location-based services market are Google Inc.; Apple Inc.; Micello Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Microsoft Corporation; Zebra Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Ericsson; CommScope; IndoorAtlas Ltd. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Global Location-Based Services Market: Regional Overview

Among the regional markets, North America is expected to be a large market for location-based services due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various location-based service providers in the region. The demand for location-based services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and developments in digital technologies in countries such as Japan, Germany, China, the U.K. and India.

The location-based services markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets in these regions.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Location Based Services Market Segments

Global Location Based Services Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Location Based Services Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Location Based Services Market

Location Based Services Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Location Based Services Market

Global Location Based Services Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Location Based Services Market includes

North America Location Based Services Market US Canada

Latin America Location Based Services Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Location Based Services Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Location Based Services Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Location Based Services Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Location Based Services Market

China Location Based Services Market

Middle East and Africa Location Based Services Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The market report on the Location-Based Services market addresses some important questions such as:

Why are several market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted my market players to improve their foothold in the market? In terms of consumption, which product is expected to attain maximum sales? How has the regulatory landscape influenced the Location-Based Services market growth? Which end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the Location-Based Services market?

Crucial data enclosed in the report:

Key raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, manufacturers in the Location-Based Services market

Observable trends, opportunities for new market players, and challenges faced by regional players

Revenue analysis of the leading companies operating in the Location-Based Services market

Most preferred sales channels adopted by market players

Expected pipeline projects and research & development activities

