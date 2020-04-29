VIDEO LIVE STREAMING SOLUTIONS MARKET-2020 GLOBAL GROWTH TRENDS WITH EMERGING OPPORTUNITIES BY 2027 – DIGIVIVE SERVICES, HAIVISION, IBM CORPORATION, LIVESTREAM

Social media has influenced and transformed many businesses across the globe. The video live streaming solution is one of the major solution acting as a catalyst in the development of industries such as healthcare, gaming, and others where emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) aid the proliferation of video live streaming on a consumer to consumer basis. Various technological advancements such as fire TV, smart TV, and others have been witnessed in the video live streaming solutions market. Also, the development of 5G infrastructure coupled with increasing adoptions of a cloud-based platform for real-time content for viewers is anticipated to further propel the video live streaming solutions market.

Leading Key Market Players:

Brightcove, DACAST, DigiVive Services, Haivision, IBM, Livestream, Sonic Foundry, Telestream, Vimeo, Wowza Media Systems

The Report Enables You to-

The Video Live Streaming Solutions Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

