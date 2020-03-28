Isopropanol to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2025

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Isopropanol market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Isopropanol market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Isopropanol market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Isopropanol among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

key players in the isopropanol market through a graph as illustrated below.

Isopropanol Market: Uptake of Electronic- & Pharmaceutical-Grade Variants

Isopropanol forms an integral ingredient in the production of rubbing alcohol, disinfecting pads, and hand sanitizer. The compound also serves as an efficacious skin soother, and pain reliever. Banking on these attributes of isopropanol, pharmaceutical companies highly seek its pharmaceutical-grade variant for use as a solvent during the production of pharmaceutical products that comprise 67-70% isopropanol in water. In addition, isopropanol observes robust adoption in the DNA extraction process during research & development activities of the pharmaceutical industry.

Semiconductor- or electronic-grade isopropanol is sought-after for use as an exclusive cleaner and solvent in the industry. Demand for electronic-grade isopropanol has witnessed a significant surge, backed by the proliferation in semiconductor ICs and consumer electronics. Leading stakeholders are adopting capacity extension strategies to keep up with the rising demand. In 2017, Sumitomo Chemical commenced construction of new plant for production of high purity isopropanol in China.

Isopropanol Market: Price Fluctuations to Remain a Key Growth Deterrent

Isopropanol witnessed a notable rise in domestic and spot prices in first quarter of 2017, on account of increasing costs of feedstock propylene. Amid broadening demand-supply gap, major isopropanol manufacturers that include LyondellBasell, Monument, Shell, and ExxonMobil independently raised their isopropanol costs, and the trend continued in 2018, with these stakeholders announcing a price hike of 5 cents/lb. Isopropanol industry’s future growth will be significantly affected from these price fluctuations. Additionally, growing crude oil costs driven by the prevailing oil crisis will continue to influence the expansion of the isopropanol market.

A key trend being observed in the isopropanol market is increasing use of the compound as a biofuel. Recent studies conducted to devise engineered synthetic pathways to produce isopropanol from microbes point at the potential of isopropanol’s used as a biofuel to replace gasoline. In addition, isopropanol’s production using lignocellulosic waste has represented a lucrative avenue for economically-viable manufacturing of the compound. The imminent era of green chemicals, which promotes adoption of bio-based chemicals, will significantly complement such biological production methods of isopropanol in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

After reading the Isopropanol market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Isopropanol market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Isopropanol market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Isopropanol in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Isopropanol market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Isopropanol ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Isopropanol market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Isopropanol market by 2029 by product? Which Isopropanol market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Isopropanol market?

