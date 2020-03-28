How Innovation is Changing the Personal Floatation Devices Market

“””

Personal Floatation Devices market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Personal Floatation Devices market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Personal Floatation Devices market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Personal Floatation Devices market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Personal Floatation Devices vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=740

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Personal Floatation Devices market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Personal Floatation Devices market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

Limited Time Offer for New Market Entrants to Buy their Copy at a Discounted Rate!!!

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=740

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Personal Floatation Devices ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Personal Floatation Devices market? What issues will vendors running the Personal Floatation Devices market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Multi-Disciplinary Approach to Solve Market Challenges Accurate Regional Demand Estimation And Forecast Data Acquisition from Trusted Multidimensional Sources Real-Time Competitive Breakdown Customized Business Solutions

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=740

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.