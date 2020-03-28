Automotive LiDAR Market: Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain 2019-2025

Automotive LiDAR Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive LiDAR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive LiDAR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive LiDAR Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmented as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Location

Roof

Headlights and Taillights

Bumper and Grill

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Emergency Braking

Others

Semi-autonomous Car

Autonomous Car

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Image Projection

2D

3D

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Type

Mechanical

Solid State

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: By Range Type

Short Range

Medium & Long Range

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive LiDAR Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



