Ductile Iron Pipes Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2029

Ductile Iron Pipes market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Ductile Iron Pipes market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Ductile Iron Pipes market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Ductile Iron Pipes market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Ductile Iron Pipes vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Ductile Iron Pipes market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Ductile Iron Pipes market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Higher Overall Costs Will Impede the Market Growth of Ductile Iron Pipes

The cost associated with ductile iron pipes is higher as compared to the other piping solutions such as PVC, HDPE etc. The overall cost including material cost, external protection cost along with the installation cost adds up and that makes ductile iron pipes costlier than other alternatives. Although, ductile iron pipes have a life span of over 100 years, still the longevity of ductile iron pipes has plummeted because of their thinner walls and greater susceptibility to corrosion, as per National Taxpayers Union. Furthermore, an increase in the use of recycled ductile iron in the manufacture of pipes can lead to acceleration of corrosion because of the inferior quality of the material of recycled scrap iron. A reduction in the quality of ductile iron reduces the service life of pipes to less than 50 years. Hence, such factors tend to hinder the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Moreover, ductile iron pipes are prone to corrosion and leaks. When these pipes are used in underground applications, they affect the quality of soil and make it infertile. Corroded pipes lead to leakage of fluid and break failure. Moreover, ductile iron pipes pose a risk to public health since potable water is exposed to non-certified surfaces. Hence, all such factors tend to restrict the Global ductile iron pipes market at a nominal level.

Asian Region to Maintain the Dominance under Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market

On the basis of regional split, the global ductile iron pipes market covers six major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, East Asia along with South Asia & Oceania account for nearly 50% of the ductile iron pipes market in terms of volume. Presence of majority of key players, high agricultural output, government initiatives towards water & waste water management are some of the prominent factors providing a boost to the Asian ductile Iron pipes market. Moreover, other overseas manufacturers such as Saint Gobain PAM etc. are also inclined towards expanding their businesses into the Asian countries owing to the increasing ductile iron pipes demand from the region along with comparatively cheap labor. Furthermore, ever increasing population estimates in Asian countries, increasing grey iron & cast iron production, rapid urbanization & industrialization coupled with focus towards changing the aging water infrastructure are the factors waving towards higher adoption of ductile iron pipes in the region till 2029. With the aforementioned factors, the South Asia & Oceania ductile iron pipes market is expected to grow two times the growth of Global GDP.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

