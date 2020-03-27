Iron and Steel Casting Market Share 2020: By Purity, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecasts to 2030

In this report, the global Iron and Steel Casting market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The Iron and Steel Casting market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

The major players profiled in this Iron and Steel Casting market report include:

segmented as follows:

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Material

Gray Iron

Ductile Iron

Steel

Malleable Iron

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Application

Automotive & Transport

Pipes & Fittings

Pumps & Valves

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Iron and Steel Casting Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of material, the gray iron segment accounted for a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. However, the share held by the gray iron segment is expected to decline marginally by the end of the forecast period, due to rise in preference for other materials.

On the other hand, shares of ductile iron and steel segments are expected to increase by the end of the forecast period, due to low weight, design, and metallurgical flexibility of ductile iron and steel

Based on application, the automotive & transport sector was the leading consumer of iron and steel casting products across the world in 2017. The automotive & transport segment is expected to gain market share by 2026, due to increasing use of private and public transport across the world.

The share of the pipes & fittings segment is also likely to increase by 2026, due to use of pipes and fittings made of iron and steel in industries such as power generation, oil & gas, and manufacturing

In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a major share of the global iron and steel casting market in 2017. Its share is expected to increase by 2026. This is because a wide range of iron and steel casting products are used in the region in order to manufacture end-products ranging from automotive components to appliances. Asia Pacific has several manufacturing facilities, wherein iron and steel casting products are required.

The global iron and steel casting market is likely to expand at a slow pace, largely because it is a mature market and substitutes such as aluminum are available

