Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market 2025: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast

Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global fatty alcohols market by segmenting it in terms of products such as C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and other fatty alcohols such as C23. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of fatty alcohols for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of fatty alcohols is provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on key products and applications of fatty alcohols. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global fatty alcohols market. Key players profiled in the report include Sasol Limited, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Kao Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Procter & Gamble Emery Oleochemicals, VVF L.L.C., Musim Mas Holdings, and Wilmar International Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global fatty alcohols market as follows:

Fatty Alcohols Market – Product Analysis

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

Others (Including C23 fatty alcohols and above)

Fatty Alcohols Market – Application Analysis

Detergents & Soaps

Personal Care

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Others (Including flavors and fragrances, etc.)

Fatty Alcohols Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Fatty Alcohols (C6-C10, C11-C14, C15-C22 and Others) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….