Infrared Sensors Market Size, Production, Consumption, Export and Import, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Types and Applications, Forecast to 2029

The major players profiled in this Infrared Sensors market report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Excelitas Technologies, Raytheon Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., InfraTec GmbH, Flir Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating infrared sensors. For instance, in January 2017, Hamamatsu Photonics launched an uncooled InAsSb photovoltaic detector which provides high speed and sensitivity detection of infrared light from 3 to 11 micron wavelength range.

The global infrared sensors market can be segmented as follows

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Detection

Uncooled Infrared Sensors

Cooled Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Working Mechanism

Passive Infrared Sensors

Active Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



