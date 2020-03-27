Agricultural Films Market Global Size, Demand-sales, Suppliers by Key Applications 2019 Detailed Analysis and Growth Aspects on Manufacturing Landscapes
“
Global Agricultural Films market report
Fact.MR boasts its expertise by collecting 1.2 Mn+ data points every year in its data base. Our dedicated crew of experts are in consistent communication with relevant local distributors, and service providers to gather accurate industry-centric insights. We serve our clients day-and-night and offer reports tailored to the clients’ needs.
Analysts at Fact.MR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Agricultural Films market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Agricultural Films , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Agricultural Films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.
Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3450
Competitive Landscape
- In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.
- Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.
- The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.
Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.
Additional Insights:
Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail
Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.
Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.
Research Scope
Research Methodology
The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.
Research Methodology of this Report.
Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3450
The Agricultural Films market research addresses the following queries:
- How does the global Agricultural Films market looks like in the next decade?
- How is the competition of the global Agricultural Films market distributed?
- Which end use segment will have the maximum share of the global Agricultural Films market by the end of 2029?
- Which governing bodies have granted approval to the application of Agricultural Films in xx industry?
- Which region currently holds the largest share of the global Agricultural Films market?
What information does the Agricultural Films market report consists of?
- Production capacity of the Agricultural Films market during the historic year as well as forecast year.
- Basic overview of the Agricultural Films , including definition, applications and manufacturing processes.
- Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.
- Key regions holding significant share in the global Agricultural Films market alongwith the important countries.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Agricultural Films market.
Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3450
About Fact.MR
Fact.MR is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Fact.MR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.