Breast Imaging Technologies Market Leading Players Envisioned By Analysts Forecast 2022|key players like

Breast imaging technologies are used for the early detection of breast-related disorders. These technologies are mainly used to detect breast cancer at its initial stages. Various imaging modalities such as mammography, MRI, and ultrasound facilitate in the screening and staging of breast cancer by identifying characteristic masses or calcifications in the breast tissue.

The global breast imaging technologies market is expected to reach $4,502 million by 2022 from $2,544 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This market is expected to witness significant growth ahead owing to the increase in incidence of breast cancer globally and rise in initiatives by healthcare organizations to raise awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.

The main drivers of the market include the need for technologically advanced products (such automated whole breast ultrasound system (AWBU)) for breast imaging and favorable reimbursement scenario. However, high cost of these imaging modalities and stringent regulatory approval processes hamper the market growth.

Some of the key players of Breast Imaging Technologies Market:

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation,Gamma Medica, Inc.,General Electric Company,Hologic, Inc.,Koning Corporation,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Siemens AG,Sonocin, Inc.,Toshiba corporation

The breast imaging technologies market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into ionizing breast imaging and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging technologies include analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and positron emission mammography (PEM).

On the other hand, non-ionizing breast imaging technologies are further divided into breast MRI, breast ultrasound, optical imaging, whole breast ultrasound, and breast thermography. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Prominent players adopted product development (including product launches and approvals) as their key developmental strategy for expanding their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2014, GE Healthcare received FDA approval of Invenia ABUS, which is an automated breast ultrasound system used for breast cancer detection. This system helps in detecting breast cancer in women with dense tissue when used as an adjunct with a mammogram.

The Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Breast Imaging Technologies market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Breast Imaging Technologies market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

