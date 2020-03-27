Demand and Growth of Automotive Suspension Market 2022 Key Players like KYB Corporation (Japan),Hendrickson USA, L.L.C (U.S.),Gabriel India Limited (India)

Automotive suspension consists of a system of spring, shock absorbers, struts, control arms, and ball joints that connect the vehicle to the wheel and subsequently enable relative motion between the two. The type of geometry and system used to build suspension depends on the camber of the wheel, castor of the hub, toe of the vehicle, and king pin inclination of the control arms. Suspensions keep the tires of vehicle in contact with road.

They are used in the vehicle to diminish the shocks associated with the vehicle during driving, thus making the ride more comfortable. They also protect the vehicle and its cargo from any damage or wear, and provide isolation to the vehicle from high-frequency vibrations from tire excitation.

Technological advancements, rise in production of vehicles, and increase in demand for luxury & comfort drive the market growth. Also, increasing global safety regulations, and rising disposable income of the people are the other factors that propel the market growth.

However, continuously strengthening global vehicle standards and high maintenance cost of advanced suspension systems hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for lightweight suspension system and development of advanced suspension system for two wheelers, are expected to create huge opportunities for the growth of market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Automotive Suspension Market:

KYB Corporation (Japan),Hendrickson USA, L.L.C (U.S.),Gabriel India Limited (India),FOX Factory, Inc. (U.S.),WABCO (Belgium),Continental AG (Germany),ZF TRW (U.S.),Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy),Tenneco Inc. (U.S.),Sogefi SpA (Italy)

The market is segmented on the basis of system, component, geometry, suspension type, vehicle type, and geography. By type of systems, it is bifurcated into passive system and semi-active/active system. By component type, it is classified into spring, shock dampener, struts, control arm, ball joints, leaf spring, and air compressor. On the basis of type of geometry, it is segmented into dependent, semi-independent, and independent suspension.

According to the type of suspension, it is divided into hydraulic, air and leaf spring suspension. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into two wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are considered in the LAMEA region.

The Global Automotive Suspension Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Suspension market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Automotive Suspension market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

