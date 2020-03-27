Database Encryption Market Global Trends, Industry Share, Values, Growth, Development by 2027

Database Encryption Market Overview:

The inception of social media in the last decade, increasing online presence of individuals and organization and high usage of smart and mobile devices for sending and exchanging information has generated a high amount of data for storage and analysis. This high amount of sensitive data generated is also vulnerable to losses. Company stores there critical data in the form of database and this databases are further stored in various virtual and physical storage devices and Data Centers.

Increasing sensitive internal data breaches and cyber-attacks has forced companies to adopt efficient database encryption software which offers high level of encryption for crucial data. Enterprises of all kinds across the globe has started embracing database encryption solutions as it provides them data safety, confidentiality of the data stored and adherence to compliance regulation

Increasing focuses on compliance adherence, exponential growth rate of data and wide availability of different type of flexible encryption solutions are some of the factors that are driving the database encryption market. High cost of encryption associated solutions and encryption key management are few of the reasons which may slow down the adoption of database encryption solutions among various industry verticals and domains. Increasing growth rate in requirement of cloud based encryption solutions in different industry verticals along with the high growth in requirement in small and mid-sized enterprises are expected to provide suitable opportunities for various market players that are operating in the global database encryption market.

