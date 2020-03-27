Human Identification Market Report 2020 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2026

This Human Identification Market research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope:

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the HI sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U. S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of HI products and technologies in different types of industries.

Report Includes:

28 data tables and 20 additional tables

An overview of the global market for human identification (HI): forensics, genealogy and security applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Knowledge about of HI related technologies such as PCR, NGS, and rapid DNA testing

Detailed description of HI applications in various sectors and discussion of current products, companies, new trends and developments

Coverage of partnerships, collaborations and acquisitions in HI market space

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including 23andMe, Ancestry.com, DNA Diagnostics Center Inc., IDEMIA, NMS Labs, Promega Corp., QIAGEN and Verogen

Summary:

Human identification (HI) is one of the developing and expanding markets related to a number of industries including biometrics, biotech and others.

Primarily, HI is a well-known approach in forensics; however, it has much broader applications in genealogy, anthropology, security, and other markets.

Genealogy is defined as the study of family ancestors with documentation of birth, marriage and death dates through parents, grandparents, great grandparents, and as far back in the past as possible. Today, there are numerous reasons to research one’s genealogy and expand it as a full family history. One of the main reasons to understand one’s genealogy is to become knowledgeable about one’s family medical history.

Genetic genealogy is based on the use of DNA testing in combination with traditional genealogical and historical records. Genetic genealogy involves the use of genealogical DNA testing together with documentary evidence to determine the relationship between individuals.

The genealogy sector is expected to grow at an REDACTED CAGR during the period of 2019 through 2014 (see Summary: Table). This report analyzes providers of genealogical analyses, estimates the value of thissector and suggests further projection based on recent trends and development.

HI is also of high importance in the security market, especially in the banking and financial sector, border control applications and more. In these sectors, human identification is done through biometrics.

In general, biometrics is defined as a technology for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics such as fingerprints, palm veins, face recognition, DNA, palm prints, hand geometry, iris recognition, retina, and odor. Behavioral characteristics are related to the pattern of behavior of a person, including typing rhythm, gait, and voice.

This report identifies biometric technologies and platforms used for security purposes and analyzes current market participants.

Indeed, the biometrics market in general is a billion-dollar industry, in which the security sector is expected to reach the REDACTED billion mark by 2024.

DNA testing is part of biometric identification and is especially important for the forensics sector. Indeed, people can be identified from traces of their DNA from blood, skin, hair, saliva, and semen by DNA fingerprinting. Similar to fingerprints, an individual’s DNA profile and characteristics are unique. Forensic identification using DNA can be useful in different cases such as determining suspects in violent crimes, solving paternity/maternity, and identifying human remains of victims from mass disasters or missing person cases.

The forensic human identification sector is represented by forensic testing laboratories and companies providing equipment and consumables to perform these tests

Recent Industry Trend:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Global Human Identification Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied in order to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. In addition, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

Scope of the Report:

Through following the Human Identification Market through depth, the readers should find this study very helpful. The aspects and details are depicted by charts, bar graphs, pie diagrams, and other visual representations in theHuman Identification Market study. This intensifies the representation of the pictures and also helps to improve the facts of the Human Identification Market industry. At a substantial CAGR, the Human Identification Market is likely to grow. Human Identification Market report’s main objective is to guide the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, classification, industry potential, the latest trends, and the challenges facing the Human Identification Market.

