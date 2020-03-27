Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Market to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2025
The global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Ethylene Butyl Acrylate are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Ethylene Butyl Acrylate market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arkema
DuPont
Exxon
Dow Chemical Company
Lucobit AG
Repsol SA
Lyondell Basell
INEOS
Jilin Petrochemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Ethyl Acrylate
2- Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
Segment by Application
Packaging
Plastics
Paints And Polymers
Textiles
Leather
Surface Coatings
