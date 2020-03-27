Mycoprotein Products Market Volume Analysis by 2029

“

Global Mycoprotein Products market – A brief by Fact.MR

The business report on the global Mycoprotein Products market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Mycoprotein Products is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Veganism Advocating Developments in Mycoprotein Based Meat Additives

Several entrants in the mycoprotein products market are already developing fresh techniques and ingredients, and some are trying to solidify their position in the market. Some of the key developments in the market are:

3F BIO Ltd, a Scottish company dedicated to sustainable protein production, has invested a sum of around £ 461,000 to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins.

to allow it to expand its development operations for sustainable protein development. Moreover, the company along with a consortium of nine other partners, has announced the launch of a project (known as ' PLENITUDE ') to construct a first-of-its-kind, large-scale, embedded biorefinery plant to generate low-cost, viable food proteins. Quorn Foods is trying to stay as an appealing provider with investments in marketing and category management of their meat substitute and mycoprotein brand “Quorn”. The company invests 15% of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D

of its revenue in the marketing of meat substitute products and spends 12 million euros annually on R&D Argentinian tech firm Enye Technologies has optimized the production process for mycoprotein products, allowing for cheaper production both industrially and at home. The company is focusing on the development of mycoprotein products for business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) by establishing joint licensing ventures with food companies and multinationals.

The most important challenge for producing mycoprotein products is the dependence on a single carbon source, a wheat-derived glucose, which needs unique processing before it is appropriate for use. Competitors are looking forward to expand both the dietary value of mycoprotein products and the variety of carbon sources that can be used (allowing processing to move to other areas of the globe). Presently there are a few competitors who are involved in the production and marketing of mycoprotein products based substances including Marlow Foods and 3fbio Ltd. Several other competitors are looking forward to include meat substitutes such as mycoprotein products in their offerings.

Crucial findings of the Mycoprotein Products market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Mycoprotein Products market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Mycoprotein Products market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Mycoprotein Products market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Mycoprotein Products market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Mycoprotein Products market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Mycoprotein Products ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Mycoprotein Products market?

