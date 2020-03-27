Cloud POS Market Evolving Opportunities by Top Industry Players Profiles – Square, Intuit, Oracle, Shopify, Toast, Vend, AccuPOS, Clover Network, LightSpeed POS, Loyverse POS

Cloud POS Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Cloud POS Market.

With the increasing customer-centric solutions and services, the demand for cost-efficient and value-added services are increasing. Vendors are highly focused on the upgraded offering and also to minimize the operational costs. Cloud POS solution offers cost-effective services for both business and customers. The features that are driving the cloud POS market are sales management, store operations, order & promotion management, purchase & re-order, secured payments, customer loyalty programs, creating reports and analyzing data in real-time. Moreover, cloud deployment reduces the services cost and enhances service offerings. Vendors of cloud POS market are highly focused on offering advanced solutions and services to its customers and are significantly driving the global cloud POS market.

The global Cloud POS market valued at US$ 4.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 27.82 Bn in 2027.

Global Cloud POS Market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries and the increasing need for improved operations in business. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in POS hardware and software. Also, the proliferation of customized POS and surging 5G technology and mobile POS are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market.

The reports cover key developments in the Cloud POS market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Cloud POS market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Cloud POS market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Square, Inc.

Intuit, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Shopify, Inc.

Toast, Inc.

Vend Limited

AccuPOS, Inc.

Clover Network, Inc.

LightSpeed POS Inc.

Loyverse POS

The “Global Cloud POS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cloud POS market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cloud POS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud POS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Cloud POS market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Cloud POS Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Cloud POS market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cloud POS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Cloud POS Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Cloud POS Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Cloud POS Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Cloud POS Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

