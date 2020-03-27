Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2037

The global Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hexamethylene Diamine(HMD) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Ascend

Rhodia Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Toray

Radici Group

Shenma Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

60%-80%

80%-90%

>90%

Segment by Application

Special Nylon (Nylon 6.6, Nylon 6.10, Nylon 6.12, PPA)

Coatings

Stabilizers

Adhesives

Other

