Plasma Therapy Market Outlook And Growth Stance Forecasted Through 2025

The global Plasma Therapy market was valued at USD 135.53 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 438.31 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.93% from 2017 to 2025.

Platelet Rich Plasma therapy (PRP) is a non-operative treatment option that relieves pain by naturally promoting long lasting healing of musculoskeletal conditions. With increasing demand of painless and minimally invasive surgery techniques, the market is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of sport injuries

1.2 High number Androgenic Alopecia patients over the globe

1.3 Increase use of plasma in therapeutics

1.4 Increasing prevalence of Arthritis

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Reimbursement Risks

2.2 Varying Prices of therapy

Market Segmentation:

1. By End User:

1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

1.2 Research Institutes

2. By Application:

2.1 Cardiac Muscle Injury

2.2 Dental

2.3 Nerve Injury

2.4 Dermatology

2.4.1 Plastic Surgery

2.4.2 Androgenic Alopecia

2.5 Orthopedic

2.5.1 Arthritis

2.5.2 Chronic Tendinitis

2.5.3 Bone Repair & Regeneration

2.6 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Autologous

3.2 Allogenic

4. By Type:

4.1 Pure PRP

4.2 Leukocyte-Rich PRP

4.3 Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin

4.4 Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biolife Plasma Services

2. Cambryn Biologics LLC

3. Biotest

4. CSL Ltd.

5. Grifols International S.A.

6. Kedrion S.P.A.

7. LFB SA

8. Bio Product Laboratory Ltd. (BPL)

9. China Biologic Products, Inc.

10. Octapharma

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Plasma Therapymarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

