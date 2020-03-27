LOGISTICS AUTOMATION MARKET SIZE, STATUS SEGMENTATION, DEMAND, GROWTH, TREND, OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST TO 2027

The Logistics automation market accounted to US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027.

Growing advancement in technology has encouraged increasing adoption of robots for various industries. Logistics automation is becoming essential for retailers owing to growing retail & e-commerce sectors worldwide. Market players are trying to achieve omnichannel and online strategies. Thus, logistics automation is necessary for retailers. The logistics automation ensures the management of the inventory, tracking, reporting and forecasting, packaging, transportation of goods, and warehouse management. The constant growth in the retail & e-commerce sector is expected to create new opportunities for the global logistics automation market during the forecasted period.

In Asia-Pacific, Rapid digitalization and developments in the economy, increasing education awareness, adequate government support, and rising incomes of the middle class are among the attributable factors that have ensured a smooth transition of these economies from the developing stage toward a developed stage. The e-commerce industry already represents 15% of total retail sales across the region. The region continues to be the fastest-growing region. Such above mentioned factors is expected to fuel the growth of logistics automation market in Asia-Pacific. APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global logistics automation market during the forecast period.

The major companies offering logistics automation market include Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic (KION Group), Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, TGW Logistics Group, and VITRONIC among others.

Global Logistics Automation Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

