Respiratory Care Devices Market Overview 2019, Sales Revenue, Demand, Growth and Forecast till 2024

According to the global respiratory care devices market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of around US$ 19.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 28.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 7 % during 2019-2024. Respiratory care devices are medical equipment utilized for performing diagnostic, therapeutic and monitoring functions for patients suffering from respiratory and pulmonary disorders. Inhalers, nebulizers, spirometers, humidifiers and positive airway pressure (PAP) devices are the most common types of respiratory care devices available in the market. They are used for the treatment of various degenerative lung diseases, including asthma, bronchitis, tuberculosis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). They aid in maintaining an adequate amount of oxygen in the lungs and prevent airway blockages.

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market Trends

The global market is driven by the rising prevalence of COPD and other chronic respiratory disorders. Furthermore, an increasing number of premature births and growing geriatric population is also providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, patients with weak immune systems require artificial breathing devices to prevent respiratory distress syndrome (RDS). Other factors, including increasing consumption of tobacco-based products, rising healthcare expenditures and improvements in the existing healthcare infrastructure, are projected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product

1. Therapeutic Devices

2. Monitoring Devices

3. Diagnostic Devices

4. Consumables and Accessories

Market Breakup by Indication

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

2. Asthma

3. Sleep Apnea

4. Infectious Disease

5. Others

Market Breakup by End-User

1. Hospitals

2. Home Care Settings

3. Ambulatory Care Centers

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

1. Philips Healthcare

2. ResMed

3. Chart Industries Inc.

4. Hamilton Medical

5. Medtronic

6. Masimo

7. Dragerwerk

8. Invacare Corporation

9. Allied Healthcare Products Inc

10. 3B Medical Inc

11. Air Liquide

12. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

13. GE Healthcare

14. VYAIRE MEDICAL INC

15. Rotech Healthcare Inc

