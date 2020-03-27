2020-2026 Global Automobile Metal Components Market: Services, Demand, Size, Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities

This report focuses on the global Automobile Metal Components status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automobile Metal Components development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Kojima Industries

MINTH Group

YFPO

SaarGummi

CIE Automotive

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Tata AutoComp Systems

BHAP

Borgers

Shiloh Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Interior Systems

Engine & Powertrain

Front-/Rear-End

Steering

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automobile Metal Components status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automobile Metal Components development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automobile Metal Components are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automobile Metal Components Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Interior Systems

1.4.3 Engine & Powertrain

1.4.4 Front-/Rear-End

1.4.5 Steering

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automobile Metal Components Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automobile Metal Components Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automobile Metal Components Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automobile Metal Components Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automobile Metal Components Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automobile Metal Components Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Components Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automobile Metal Components Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automobile Metal Components Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automobile Metal Components Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automobile Metal Components Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automobile Metal Components Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automobile Metal Components Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automobile Metal Components Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automobile Metal Components Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automobile Metal Components Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automobile Metal Components Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automobile Metal Components Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automobile Metal Components Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automobile Metal Components Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Kojima Industries

13.1.1 Kojima Industries Company Details

13.1.2 Kojima Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Kojima Industries Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.1.4 Kojima Industries Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Kojima Industries Recent Development

13.2 MINTH Group

13.2.1 MINTH Group Company Details

13.2.2 MINTH Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 MINTH Group Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.2.4 MINTH Group Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 MINTH Group Recent Development

13.3 YFPO

13.3.1 YFPO Company Details

13.3.2 YFPO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 YFPO Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.3.4 YFPO Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 YFPO Recent Development

13.4 SaarGummi

13.4.1 SaarGummi Company Details

13.4.2 SaarGummi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 SaarGummi Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.4.4 SaarGummi Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SaarGummi Recent Development

13.5 CIE Automotive

13.5.1 CIE Automotive Company Details

13.5.2 CIE Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 CIE Automotive Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.5.4 CIE Automotive Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 CIE Automotive Recent Development

13.6 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

13.6.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Company Details

13.6.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.6.4 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Recent Development

13.7 Tata AutoComp Systems

13.7.1 Tata AutoComp Systems Company Details

13.7.2 Tata AutoComp Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Tata AutoComp Systems Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.7.4 Tata AutoComp Systems Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Tata AutoComp Systems Recent Development

13.8 BHAP

13.8.1 BHAP Company Details

13.8.2 BHAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 BHAP Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.8.4 BHAP Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 BHAP Recent Development

13.9 Borgers

13.9.1 Borgers Company Details

13.9.2 Borgers Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Borgers Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.9.4 Borgers Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Borgers Recent Development

13.10 Shiloh Industries

13.10.1 Shiloh Industries Company Details

13.10.2 Shiloh Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Shiloh Industries Automobile Metal Components Introduction

13.10.4 Shiloh Industries Revenue in Automobile Metal Components Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Shiloh Industries Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

