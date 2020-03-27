2020-2026 Research Report on Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market | Increasing Demand, Industry Analysis and Regional Outlook till Forecast

This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal Die Casting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal Die Casting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Meridian

Georg Fischer

Handtmann

KSM Casting

Ryobi Group

Shiloh Industries

DGS Druckgussysteme AG

Gibbs

SCL

Nemak

Rheinmetall Automotive

Dongfeng Motor Company Limited

Zhaoqing Honda Metal

Changzhou Nonferrous Casting

Jiangsu Zhongyi

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Steel Casting

Magnesium Castings

Aluminium Casting

Zinc Casting

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Body Structure and Interior System

Chassis System

Powertrain System

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Metal Die Casting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Metal Die Casting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal Die Casting are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Steel Casting

1.4.3 Magnesium Castings

1.4.4 Aluminium Casting

1.4.5 Zinc Casting

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Body Structure and Interior System

1.5.3 Chassis System

1.5.4 Powertrain System

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Die Casting Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Die Casting Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Die Casting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automotive Metal Die Casting Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Metal Die Casting Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automotive Metal Die Casting Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Meridian

13.1.1 Meridian Company Details

13.1.2 Meridian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Meridian Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.1.4 Meridian Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Meridian Recent Development

13.2 Georg Fischer

13.2.1 Georg Fischer Company Details

13.2.2 Georg Fischer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Georg Fischer Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.2.4 Georg Fischer Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development

13.3 Handtmann

13.3.1 Handtmann Company Details

13.3.2 Handtmann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Handtmann Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.3.4 Handtmann Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Handtmann Recent Development

13.4 KSM Casting

13.4.1 KSM Casting Company Details

13.4.2 KSM Casting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 KSM Casting Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.4.4 KSM Casting Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 KSM Casting Recent Development

13.5 Ryobi Group

13.5.1 Ryobi Group Company Details

13.5.2 Ryobi Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Ryobi Group Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.5.4 Ryobi Group Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Ryobi Group Recent Development

13.6 Shiloh Industries

13.6.1 Shiloh Industries Company Details

13.6.2 Shiloh Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Shiloh Industries Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.6.4 Shiloh Industries Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Shiloh Industries Recent Development

13.7 DGS Druckgussysteme AG

13.7.1 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Company Details

13.7.2 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.7.4 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Recent Development

13.8 Gibbs

13.8.1 Gibbs Company Details

13.8.2 Gibbs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Gibbs Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.8.4 Gibbs Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Gibbs Recent Development

13.9 SCL

13.9.1 SCL Company Details

13.9.2 SCL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 SCL Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.9.4 SCL Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SCL Recent Development

13.10 Nemak

13.10.1 Nemak Company Details

13.10.2 Nemak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Nemak Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

13.10.4 Nemak Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nemak Recent Development

13.11 Rheinmetall Automotive

10.11.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Company Details

10.11.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

10.11.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Recent Development

13.12 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited

10.12.1 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Company Details

10.12.2 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

10.12.4 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Recent Development

13.13 Zhaoqing Honda Metal

10.13.1 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Company Details

10.13.2 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

10.13.4 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Recent Development

13.14 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting

10.14.1 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Company Details

10.14.2 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

10.14.4 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Recent Development

13.15 Jiangsu Zhongyi

10.15.1 Jiangsu Zhongyi Company Details

10.15.2 Jiangsu Zhongyi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jiangsu Zhongyi Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction

10.15.4 Jiangsu Zhongyi Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Jiangsu Zhongyi Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

