2020-2026 Research Report on Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market | Increasing Demand, Industry Analysis and Regional Outlook till Forecast
This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal Die Casting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal Die Casting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Meridian
Georg Fischer
Handtmann
KSM Casting
Ryobi Group
Shiloh Industries
DGS Druckgussysteme AG
Gibbs
SCL
Nemak
Rheinmetall Automotive
Dongfeng Motor Company Limited
Zhaoqing Honda Metal
Changzhou Nonferrous Casting
Jiangsu Zhongyi
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Steel Casting
Magnesium Castings
Aluminium Casting
Zinc Casting
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Body Structure and Interior System
Chassis System
Powertrain System
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Metal Die Casting status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Metal Die Casting development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal Die Casting are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Steel Casting
1.4.3 Magnesium Castings
1.4.4 Aluminium Casting
1.4.5 Zinc Casting
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Body Structure and Interior System
1.5.3 Chassis System
1.5.4 Powertrain System
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Metal Die Casting Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Die Casting Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Metal Die Casting Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Metal Die Casting Revenue in 2019
3.3 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Automotive Metal Die Casting Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Automotive Metal Die Casting Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Automotive Metal Die Casting Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Metal Die Casting Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Automotive Metal Die Casting Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Automotive Metal Die Casting Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Meridian
13.1.1 Meridian Company Details
13.1.2 Meridian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Meridian Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.1.4 Meridian Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Meridian Recent Development
13.2 Georg Fischer
13.2.1 Georg Fischer Company Details
13.2.2 Georg Fischer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Georg Fischer Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.2.4 Georg Fischer Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Georg Fischer Recent Development
13.3 Handtmann
13.3.1 Handtmann Company Details
13.3.2 Handtmann Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Handtmann Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.3.4 Handtmann Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Handtmann Recent Development
13.4 KSM Casting
13.4.1 KSM Casting Company Details
13.4.2 KSM Casting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 KSM Casting Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.4.4 KSM Casting Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 KSM Casting Recent Development
13.5 Ryobi Group
13.5.1 Ryobi Group Company Details
13.5.2 Ryobi Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Ryobi Group Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.5.4 Ryobi Group Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Ryobi Group Recent Development
13.6 Shiloh Industries
13.6.1 Shiloh Industries Company Details
13.6.2 Shiloh Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Shiloh Industries Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.6.4 Shiloh Industries Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Shiloh Industries Recent Development
13.7 DGS Druckgussysteme AG
13.7.1 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Company Details
13.7.2 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.7.4 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 DGS Druckgussysteme AG Recent Development
13.8 Gibbs
13.8.1 Gibbs Company Details
13.8.2 Gibbs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Gibbs Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.8.4 Gibbs Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Gibbs Recent Development
13.9 SCL
13.9.1 SCL Company Details
13.9.2 SCL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SCL Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.9.4 SCL Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SCL Recent Development
13.10 Nemak
13.10.1 Nemak Company Details
13.10.2 Nemak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Nemak Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
13.10.4 Nemak Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Nemak Recent Development
13.11 Rheinmetall Automotive
10.11.1 Rheinmetall Automotive Company Details
10.11.2 Rheinmetall Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Rheinmetall Automotive Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
10.11.4 Rheinmetall Automotive Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Rheinmetall Automotive Recent Development
13.12 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited
10.12.1 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Company Details
10.12.2 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
10.12.4 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Dongfeng Motor Company Limited Recent Development
13.13 Zhaoqing Honda Metal
10.13.1 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Company Details
10.13.2 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
10.13.4 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Zhaoqing Honda Metal Recent Development
13.14 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting
10.14.1 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Company Details
10.14.2 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
10.14.4 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Changzhou Nonferrous Casting Recent Development
13.15 Jiangsu Zhongyi
10.15.1 Jiangsu Zhongyi Company Details
10.15.2 Jiangsu Zhongyi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Jiangsu Zhongyi Automotive Metal Die Casting Introduction
10.15.4 Jiangsu Zhongyi Revenue in Automotive Metal Die Casting Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Jiangsu Zhongyi Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
