Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market 2020-2026 | Top Companies, Growing Demand, Business Overview and Key Strategies

This report focuses on the global Automobile Lightweight Structural status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automobile Lightweight Structural development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Plastic Omnium

Toyoda Gosei

Nemak

BHAP

Alcan

Nippon Light Metal

Suntown Group

YFPO

Dura Automotive

Roechling

Continental Structural Plastics

Constellium

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

High Strength Steel

Aluminum

Magnesium

Composite Materials

Plastic

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automobile Lightweight Structural status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automobile Lightweight Structural development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automobile Lightweight Structural are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automobile Lightweight Structural Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 High Strength Steel

1.4.3 Aluminum

1.4.4 Magnesium

1.4.5 Composite Materials

1.4.6 Plastic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Automobile Lightweight Structural Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Automobile Lightweight Structural Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automobile Lightweight Structural Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Automobile Lightweight Structural Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Automobile Lightweight Structural Revenue in 2019

3.3 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Automobile Lightweight Structural Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Automobile Lightweight Structural Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Automobile Lightweight Structural Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automobile Lightweight Structural Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Automobile Lightweight Structural Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Automobile Lightweight Structural Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Plastic Omnium

13.1.1 Plastic Omnium Company Details

13.1.2 Plastic Omnium Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Plastic Omnium Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.1.4 Plastic Omnium Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Plastic Omnium Recent Development

13.2 Toyoda Gosei

13.2.1 Toyoda Gosei Company Details

13.2.2 Toyoda Gosei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Toyoda Gosei Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.2.4 Toyoda Gosei Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Development

13.3 Nemak

13.3.1 Nemak Company Details

13.3.2 Nemak Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Nemak Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.3.4 Nemak Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Nemak Recent Development

13.4 BHAP

13.4.1 BHAP Company Details

13.4.2 BHAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 BHAP Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.4.4 BHAP Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 BHAP Recent Development

13.5 Alcan

13.5.1 Alcan Company Details

13.5.2 Alcan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Alcan Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.5.4 Alcan Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Alcan Recent Development

13.6 Nippon Light Metal

13.6.1 Nippon Light Metal Company Details

13.6.2 Nippon Light Metal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Nippon Light Metal Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.6.4 Nippon Light Metal Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Nippon Light Metal Recent Development

13.7 Suntown Group

13.7.1 Suntown Group Company Details

13.7.2 Suntown Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Suntown Group Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.7.4 Suntown Group Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Suntown Group Recent Development

13.8 YFPO

13.8.1 YFPO Company Details

13.8.2 YFPO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 YFPO Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.8.4 YFPO Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 YFPO Recent Development

13.9 Dura Automotive

13.9.1 Dura Automotive Company Details

13.9.2 Dura Automotive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Dura Automotive Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.9.4 Dura Automotive Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Dura Automotive Recent Development

13.10 Roechling

13.10.1 Roechling Company Details

13.10.2 Roechling Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Roechling Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

13.10.4 Roechling Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Roechling Recent Development

13.11 Continental Structural Plastics

10.11.1 Continental Structural Plastics Company Details

10.11.2 Continental Structural Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Continental Structural Plastics Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

10.11.4 Continental Structural Plastics Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Continental Structural Plastics Recent Development

13.12 Constellium

10.12.1 Constellium Company Details

10.12.2 Constellium Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Constellium Automobile Lightweight Structural Introduction

10.12.4 Constellium Revenue in Automobile Lightweight Structural Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Constellium Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

