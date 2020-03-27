Sailing Yachts Market Size 2020 – Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Worldwide Forecast to 2026

Report of Global Sailing Yachts Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.







Table of Contents

Chapter One: Sailing Yachts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sailing Yachts

1.2 Sailing Yachts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Non-powered Yachts

1.2.3 Motor Yachts

1.3 Sailing Yachts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sailing Yachts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Private Use

1.3.3 Commercial Use

1.3.4 Special Use

1.4 Global Sailing Yachts Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sailing Yachts Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Sailing Yachts Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Sailing Yachts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Sailing Yachts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Sailing Yachts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sailing Yachts Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sailing Yachts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Sailing Yachts Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Sailing Yachts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Sailing Yachts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Sailing Yachts Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Sailing Yachts Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Sailing Yachts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Sailing Yachts Production

3.4.1 North America Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Sailing Yachts Production

3.5.1 Europe Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Sailing Yachts Production

3.6.1 China Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Sailing Yachts Production

3.7.1 Japan Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Sailing Yachts Production

3.8.1 South Korea Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Sailing Yachts Production

3.9.1 India Sailing Yachts Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Sailing Yachts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Sailing Yachts Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Sailing Yachts Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Sailing Yachts Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Sailing Yachts Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Sailing Yachts Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Sailing Yachts Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Sailing Yachts Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Sailing Yachts Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sailing Yachts Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sailing Yachts Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Sailing Yachts Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Sailing Yachts Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Sailing Yachts Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Sailing Yachts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sailing Yachts Business

7.1 Azimut/Benetti

7.1.1 Azimut/Benetti Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Azimut/Benetti Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Azimut/Benetti Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Azimut/Benetti Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ferretti Group

7.2.1 Ferretti Group Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ferretti Group Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ferretti Group Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Ferretti Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sanlorenzo

7.3.1 Sanlorenzo Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sanlorenzo Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sanlorenzo Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Sanlorenzo Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sunseeker

7.4.1 Sunseeker Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sunseeker Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sunseeker Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Sunseeker Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Feadship

7.5.1 Feadship Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Feadship Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Feadship Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Feadship Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lürssen

7.6.1 Lürssen Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lürssen Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lürssen Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Lürssen Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Princess Yachts

7.7.1 Princess Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Princess Yachts Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Princess Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Princess Yachts Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Amels / Damen

7.8.1 Amels / Damen Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Amels / Damen Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Amels / Damen Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Amels / Damen Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Heesen Yachts

7.9.1 Heesen Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Heesen Yachts Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Heesen Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Heesen Yachts Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Horizon

7.10.1 Horizon Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Horizon Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Horizon Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Horizon Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Westport

7.11.1 Westport Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Westport Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Westport Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Westport Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Oceanco

7.12.1 Oceanco Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Oceanco Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Oceanco Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Oceanco Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Trinity Yachts

7.13.1 Trinity Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Trinity Yachts Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Trinity Yachts Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Trinity Yachts Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Fipa Group

7.14.1 Fipa Group Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Fipa Group Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Fipa Group Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Fipa Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Overmarine

7.15.1 Overmarine Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Overmarine Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Overmarine Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Overmarine Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Perini Navi

7.16.1 Perini Navi Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Perini Navi Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Perini Navi Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Perini Navi Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Palmer Johnson

7.17.1 Palmer Johnson Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Palmer Johnson Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Palmer Johnson Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Palmer Johnson Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Cerri – Baglietto

7.18.1 Cerri – Baglietto Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Cerri – Baglietto Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Cerri – Baglietto Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Cerri – Baglietto Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Christensen

7.19.1 Christensen Sailing Yachts Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Christensen Sailing Yachts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Christensen Sailing Yachts Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Christensen Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Sailing Yachts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Sailing Yachts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sailing Yachts

8.4 Sailing Yachts Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Sailing Yachts Distributors List

9.3 Sailing Yachts Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sailing Yachts (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sailing Yachts (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Sailing Yachts (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Sailing Yachts Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Sailing Yachts Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Sailing Yachts

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Sailing Yachts by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Sailing Yachts by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Sailing Yachts by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Sailing Yachts

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Sailing Yachts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Sailing Yachts by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Sailing Yachts by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Sailing Yachts by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

