Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players size 2021

The global market for air pollution control equipment reached nearly $13.3 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $14.3 billion in 2016 to nearly $20.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

To calculate and segment the market, we have mainly considered air pollution control equipment only. However, we have also considered services revenue that a company reports within its total revenue. The report also includes companies that may not be exclusively air pollution control equipment manufacturers themselves, but market the products as their own by incorporating filters from other manufacturers.

Standalone services and software that are directly not part of air pollution control equipment is beyond the scope of this report. Aftermarket software, hardware and services are also beyond the scope of this report. For the purposes of this report, aftermarket is defined as revenue from companies that are only involved in aftermarket sales of products and services. However, total sales/total revenue is considered for companies that manufacture air pollution control equipment. (This total revenue consists of product revenue and services revenue.)

Further, services that are not directly related to air pollution control equipment, such as education, consulting and training, are beyond the scope of this report. Additionally, air quality monitoring equipment is considered as a separate market and hence is beyond the scope of this study.

The scope and coverage in this current report has changed slightly from the previous (ENV021A) version. In ENV021A, the market value included revenue from companies that are involved in aftermarket sales and services as well. However, inclusion of aftermarket revenue resulted in the inclusion of a very large number of smaller players that are active in the aftermarket services and products manufacture and supply space. Many of these smaller players from the emerging regions are unorganized, and revenue, sales and other figures for these smaller unorganized players remains doubtful. Hence, to do away with this confusion and uncertainty, the scope has been changed and in the current version, revenue from companies that are only involved in aftermarket sales of products and services are excluded.

The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for air pollution control equipment and technologies has evolved over time and how various factors are impacting the market. Building on that understanding, the study proceeds to identify the following factors in the market:

– Primary forces with a direct impact on the air pollution control equipment and technologies markets.

– Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.

– Key funding and financing in this space, which are particularly supportive for new entrants.

– Some key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.

– Key trends visible in the market.

– The top applications of air pollution control equipment, along with the top air pollution control equipment segments.

– Demand in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and South America for air pollution control equipment

Report Includes:

– An in-depth analysis of the global markets and technologies for air pollution control equipment.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Coverage of the main types and applications of the equipment used.

– Examination of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– A look at current technologies and where developments may take place in the near future.

– Comprehensive company profiles of key players in the air pollution control equipment industry.

Report Summary

BCC Research examines the way in which the air pollution control equipment and technologies market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations (innovators) in the air pollution control equipment and technologies market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, BCC Research identifies, examines, describes and provides global and regional market sizes for 2015 and forecasts demand from 2016 through 2021.

While there is a wide range of companies operating in the market, the broad classification of these companies can be:

– Air pollution control filter manufacturers and technology manufacturers.

– Large technology manufacturers and companies.

– Large global conglomerates that often provide air pollution control equipment and purifiers, but may not have filter technology of their own.

– Air pollution control equipment operators and service providers.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the most prominent regional market for air pollution control equipment. In APAC, China, India and Japan are the main revenue generating countries. APAC is followed by North America, and the U.S. is the largest market for air pollution control equipment in North America, followed by Europe, MEA and South America. APAC and South America (the developing regions) are witnessing the strongest growth in terms of adoption of air pollution control equipment. However, South America and MEA have low penetration of air pollution control equipment compared with other regions.

In the analysis presented in this report, BCC Research identified the following key points:

– Global demand for air pollution control equipment and technologies market is estimated to have reached $13.3 billion in 2015.

– Global demand is expected to increase from $14.3 billion in 2016 to $20.9 billion in 2021.

– Total geographic and technology-wide CAGR is projected to be 7.8% over the forecast period of 2016 through 2021, indicating a strong growth market.

