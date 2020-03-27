Bioceramics Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021

The global bioceramics market reached nearly $14.5 billion in 2016 and should reach $20.2 billion by 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% through 2021.

Report Scope:

This report represents an in-depth analysis of the global bioceramics market by materials, types, applications, and regions. The report discusses the differentiation between bioceramics materials to derive market estimations. The report presents a comparative study between conventional and emerging products and discusses important advances in manufacturing processes and market evolution. The report also discusses price trends and other factors involved in the value chain as well as strategies adopted by major players in the global bioceramics market. The patent analysis provided in the report provides a snapshot of research and development and technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically, particularly for the U.S., Europe and Japan. The global bioceramics market is segmented based on types of bioceramics: bioinert, bioactive and bioresorbable. In terms of materials, the market is segmented into: aluminum oxide, zirconium, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, carbon, and glass. In terms of applications, the global bioceramics market is segmented into: bone implants, dental implants, surgical instruments, and diagnostic implants. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for bioceramics.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Insight into the market through market sizes, value chain, revenue forecasts, market and product trends, and competitive landscape.

– Analysis of the market by material, by type, by application and by region.

– Discussion of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Description of key issues and challenges faced by the market.

– Profiles of leading players and their key developments and strategies.

Summary

Ceramics are non-metallic inorganic materials with a broad range of compositions. The processing usually occurs when water and an organic binder are mixed with particulates of ceramic material. The mixture is then molded to obtain a desirable shape, which is followed by thermal treatment for water and binder extraction. Residual material is densified by firing at a very high temperature. The final microstructure of the ceramic material is dependent on the thermal treatment, maximum obtained temperature and duration of thermal steps.

The bioceramics market is expected to witness steady demand during the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare spending. The aging population is a major driver of bioceramics demand in the European and Asia-Pacific regions. Moreover, advancements in surgical techniques, material sciences, multiple design options, and manufacturing processes are anticipated to continue to help stimulate market development.

However, fluctuating prices of metals and metal oxides, which are primarily used as raw materials, may stimulate uncertainty over the supply of bioceramics during the forecast period. Moreover, bioceramics are facing growing internal competition from other biomaterials such as metals and polymers, which is expected to hamper growth in demand.

