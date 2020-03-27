Silicon Photonics Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2022

The global market for photonic integrated circuits reached $426 million in 2016. This market is expected to increase from $539 million in 2017 to $1.8 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The market for photonic integrated circuits is segmented into the following categories:

– Integration: Monolithic integration, hybrid integration and module integration.

– Applications: Optical communications, optical signal processing, sensing and biophotonics.

– Components: Modulators, lasers, detectors, multiplexers/demultiplexers, attenuators and optical amplifiers.

– Materials: Indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs), lithium niobate (LiNbO3), silicon (Si), silica-on-silicon and others.

– Geography: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into France, Italy, Germany, U.K., Russia and the CIS; APAC is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and others, and the RoW covers the Middle East and South America.

– Industry and competitive analysis.

– Patent analysis.

– Company profiles



Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for photonic integrated circuit (IC) technology.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimated for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– In-depth breakdown and analysis of the photonic integrated circuit market by application, by components, and by materials.

– Definition of the market by supply chain, value chain, and future outlook and expectations.

– Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry.

Summary

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is similar to an electronic IC. While the latter integrates many capacitors, transistors and resistors, a PIC integrates multiple optical components such as modulators, lasers, detectors, multiplexers and demultiplexers, attenuators and optical amplifiers. Large-scale PICs, similar to their large-scale electronic counterparts, increase the scope of integration due to dozens of distinct optical components that are integrated into a single device.

Traditional electric networks consist of a collection of electronic switches (with various electric components) interconnected through a mesh of optical fiber links over local, metropolitan or wide area networks (WANs). To accommodate the increasing demand for bandwidth and flexibility, these networks are constantly being modified by adding more switches and fibers, increasing the bit rate per fiber and upgrading the size and functionality of the switches.

Such increased mesh eventually leads to complex and large networks that are expensive and difficult to install, operate and maintain. Recent emerging trends and advances in optical technology promise a revolutionary all-optical network leading to improved economy, flexibility and strength by making use of the already available large existing fiber base.

While the industry faces the challenge of high initial investment, application in various products ranging from the low frequency range to the high frequency range is increasing daily. At present, PICs are successfully being integrated into small devices such as mobile devices and radios, and they are expected to be used in high-end RF and sensing operations in the near future.

