Xanthan Gum Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2022

The global market for xanthan gum reached $699.0 million in 2016. This market is expected to increase from $737.0 million in 2017 to $972.0 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the global xanthan gum market by function, application and geographic regional markets. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of xanthan gum production and manufacturing have been studied in detail. This report analyzes the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12292

The study highlights the impact of various hydrocolloid substitutes on xanthan gum sales, key regulations on the use of xanthan gum, and the pros and cons of xanthan gum use. Special importance has been given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches and strategic agreements between top players. An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in the report. The analysis also includes the current and projected market for xanthan gum across geographies, while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions, anti-dumping laws and use of different bacteria for xanthan gum production).

The global xanthan gum market is mainly segmented into applications, function and regions. Applications of xanthan gum are principally categorized in the following industries: food and beverage, oil and gas, personal care and cosmetics, medical and others. The food and beverage segment is further categorized into sauces and dressings, meat and poultry products, bakery products, confectionery products, beverages, dairy products and others. In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW, which primarily consists of economies such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report presents the unit of weight measure in metric tonnes (1 tonne = 2,204.62 lbs.).



Report Includes:



Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12292/Single



– An overview of the global market for xanthan gums and its applications.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analyses of the market by application, function, and region.

– Description of market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

– Discussion of the xanthan gum products that are currently disallowed by the FDA.

– In-depth patent analysis of xanthan gum products that are currently under investigation or newly approved for use by the FDA

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12292