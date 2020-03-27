Ophthalmoscopes Market Analysis by Top Participants like – Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,Welch Allyn,Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG,Iridex Corporation, etc

The Report of Global Ophthalmoscopes Market by The Insight Partners Covers the Information like Global Ophthalmoscopes Market Growth, Prominent Players, Upcoming Trends, Business Analysis, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Ophthalmoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application, End User and Geography. The global ophthalmoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 322.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 216.79 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global ophthalmoscopes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global Ophthalmoscopes Market, based on type, application, and end user. The market based on the type segment is classified as direct ophthalmoscopes and indirect ophthalmoscopes. Based on the application, the market is classified as glaucoma, diabetes eye diseases, retinal diseases and others. Similarly, on the basis of the end user the market is classified is hospitals, eye clinics and ambulatory surgical clinics. Based on the application, glaucoma is the largest contributor for the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market. Likewise, the direct ophthalmoscopes is the largest contributor by type for the market.

The market for ophthalmoscopes is expected to grow significantly due to factor as rising prevalence of eye diseases in developing and developed nations, significantly growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of glaucoma in individuals are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with retinal examination may show some impact to the growth of the market.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Welch Allyn Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG Iridex Corporation American Diagnostic Corporation Halma Plc Honsun Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited Lumenis

The prevalence of diabetes retinopathy, cataract, conjunctivitis, retinal disorders and age-relate macular degeneration are said to increase with the rising ageing population. In addition, findings also reveals that children are also more prone to develop eye disorders such as glaucoma, conjunctivitis and night blindness among others. Vision loss due to eye diseases is a major health problem, which immensely affects the quality of life. In 2015, across the globe approximately 34.3 million people were registered as blind, an additional around 24.3 million had severe vision impairment, 214 million had moderate vision impairment, and 663 million had near vision impairment. Vision loss is the third largest cause of impairment after anaemia and hearing loss. Cataract is the other most commonly observed eye disorder that is found in the developing nations were the access to the qualified professionals are less. Therefore, the cataract is responsible for more than 50% of the cases of blindness in some of the areas which is likely to increase the demand for the ophthalmologists to grow. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market for the ophthalmoscopes is likely to grow in the coming future.

Acquisition and product up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global ophthalmoscopes industry. For instance, Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc) has launched fortelux N LED Diagnostic Penlight. The device is pen sized device used for the pupil examination and is available in various attractive colors. Thus, the companies are introducing various handy devices that assists in the eye examination and therefore, the market is likely to experience various such products in the coming future.

